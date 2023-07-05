Jennifer Garner's Daughter Looks Like Her Twin, And It's Blowing People's Minds

Jennifer Garner, is that you?

Violet Affleck, the “Yes Day” star’s 17-year-old daughter, was photographed at a party with her dad Ben Affleck this week ― and social media users were convinced they were actually looking at a photo of her mom.

“Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin,” Twitter user @868nathan wrote alongside the photo, which had raked in more than 6 million views by Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

You could’ve told me that’s Jennifer Garner and I would’ve believed you, wow https://t.co/gJgDl7r2vk — K🔻 (@AlexjandriaSays) July 5, 2023

“You mean to tell me that’s not Jennifer Garner,” one user commented.

“OMG, I thought that WAS Jennifer Garner!” another wrote.

Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez attended business executive Michael Rubin’s star-studded annual Fourth of July “white party” in the Hamptons on Tuesday, with Violet in tow. In an Instagram carousel posted by Rubin, the family can be seen posing for a snap with the Fanatics owner and his daughter Kylie Rubin.

The “Air” star and “Let’s Get Loud” singer tied the knot a year ago, nearly 20 years after they called off their first engagement.

Advertisement

Affleck and Garner divorced in 2018 following 13 years of marriage. They also share daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10.