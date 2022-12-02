Jennifer Garner's Daughter Joins Her Mom For A Visit To The White House

Jennifer Garner celebrated her eldest daughter birthday this week with a visit to the White House.

Garner and Violet Affleck were among the many guests at the White House state dinner in Washington on Thursday. The evening was hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Violet Affleck (left) with her mother, actor Jennifer Garner, at the White House on Thursday. Nathan Howard via Getty Images

Garner wore a black Ralph Lauren gown to the event, while Violet opted for a shimmering Carolina Herrera dress patterned with hearts. The mother-daughter duo’s rare joint appearance coincided with Violet’s 17th birthday.

Other attendees included Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive for the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. Nathan Howard via Getty Images

Violet’s father is Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The former couple also share daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Sam, 10.

Speaking to Well and Good in 2018, the star of “Alias” and “Yes Day” explained how she was able to make time for her family amid her busy Hollywood schedule.

“My kids are used to the strange rhythm of production,” she said. “I’m either very much home and available, or I’m working a bunch and leaving notes everywhere for them to find during the day.”