Jennifer Lawrence Gives Andy Cohen A Kiss And It's So Awkward

Talk show host Andy Cohen attempted a hetero kiss with actor Jennifer Lawrence on Monday. (Watch the video below.)

It was short, sorta sweet and REALLY awkward.

The “Watch What Happens Live” personality, who is gay, mentioned off a commercial break that he was “just negotiating a kiss” with the “No Hard Feelings” star, who is married to a man.

Advertisement

Lawrence brought up Cohen’s loving but platonic relationship with singer John Mayer, and Cohen conceded that the “No Such Thing” performer was more his type.

So Cohen officially got Lawrence’s consent and they smooched. Ever so briefly. There was no hunger in these games. But there was naughty banter.

“Did it do anything?” Lawrence asked. “Did it move?”

“I’m hard as a rock,” Cohen said. “I’m bone-hard. Oh my God. Speaking of bone-hard, welcome Jennifer’s ‘No Hard Feelings’ co-star Andrew Barth Feldman. Because he’s 21 and I haven’t been hard like this since I was 21.”

“Oh my god, thank you,” Lawrence said.