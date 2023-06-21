Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she’s been on a lot of “awful” dates. But she’s boiled it all down to one problem: herself.

“I’ve been on lots of awful dates,” the “No Hard Feelings” actor told “Extra” in a story published Wednesday. “I was normally the reason why it was awful.”

“I was either laughing too hard at something or just being gross, I don’t know,” Lawrence explained, before getting to the real root of the issue.

“I wasn’t very socialized,” she said. “I didn’t go to school, so I was probably the reason why it didn’t work out.” (Lawrence has spoken before about leaving school at age 14 to pursue acting.)

Her dating woes eventually sorted themselves out, as the “Passengers” star tied the knot with art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019.

The two first connected in 2018. Lawrence later recalled that when she and Maroney initially met, she “definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married’” ― but that quickly changed.

“I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully,” Lawrence said on Catt Sadler’s “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast in 2019.

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she joked. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”