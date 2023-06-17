Jennifer Lawrence Wore A Dress That Looks Both 2D And 3D That Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

Borja B. Hojas / Getty Images
So, as you've probably heard, Jennifer Lawrence has a new movie coming out. It's called "No Hard Feelings" and stars her as a financially struggling young woman who responds to a job listing from two "wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy," before he leaves for college, per the official synopsis.
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage
But that's not what this post is about. It's about what Lawrence wore at the film's Spain premiere.
She stepped out in a very trippy nude dress that looked both 2D and 3D at once. Designed by Loewe, it had a structured bodice with a sweetheart neckline.
Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images
David Benito / WireImage
And as you can see, the dress looks flat from the front — until Lawrence turns to the side. Then you can see that the top is actually sticking off her body.
Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images
Lawrence paired the look with shiny black mules, dainty stud earrings, and a bold red lip.
David Benito / WireImage
