Jennifer Lawrence Shrugs Off Cannes' Unofficial Dress Code With Choice Of Footwear

Jennifer Lawrence knows how to command Cannes ― in flip-flops, no less.

The actor appeared at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of “Anatomy of a Fall” on Sunday, dressed in a red, crepe silk gown by Dior Haute Couture, paired with an Archi Dior necklace made of white gold and diamonds.

Lawrence, who was dressed by stylist Jamie Mizrahi, didn’t walk the official red carpet in sandals.

But, as seen in photos of the event, the actor did wear black flip-flops by The Row at one point on the carpet, Mizrahi confirmed to HuffPost through her agent on Monday.

Actor Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21. Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Who could blame Lawrence for wearing sandals on these steep-looking steps? Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

It was a bold choice, since Cannes famously, and contentiously, encourages women to wear heels on its red carpet. In 2015, a number of women were reportedly turned away from attending a premiere of “Carol” because they were wearing flats.

HuffPost reached out to the Cannes Film Festival to clarify its current dress code policy.

Lawrence’s decision to wear sandals brings to mind Kristen Stewart’s 2018 appearance at the festival. The “Spencer” star posed for photographers on the red carpet in Christian Louboutin stilettos, which she then removed to walk the rest of the carpet barefoot.

Two years earlier, Stewart had spoken out about the festival’s implied expectation that women wear heels.

Kristen Stewart removes her shoes on the Cannes red carpet as she arrives on May 14, 2018, for the screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman." VALERY HACHE via Getty Images

“If [a man and I] were walking the red carpet together and someone stopped me and said, ‘Excuse me, young lady, you’re not wearing heels. You cannot come in,’ then [I’m going to say], ‘Neither is my friend. Does he have to wear heels?’” Stewart said in 2016, according to Vanity Fair.