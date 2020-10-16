'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris To Remain Jailed On Child Porn Charges

CHICAGO (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris will remain in jail while awaiting trial on child pornography charges, a federal judge in Chicago said Friday.
Attorneys for Harris, who appears in the Netflix documentary series, had asked that he be released and confined at home under strict conditions. But a judge said evidence offered by prosecutors “overwhelmingly supports detention.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain said it would be “virtually impossible” to ensure Harris doesn’t use the internet.
Harris, 21, of Naperville, was charged in September with producing child pornography.
Harris admitted to FBI agents that he had asked a teenager to send him photos and videos of the boy’s genitals and buttocks via Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors.
He also admitted to requesting and receiving photographs of 10 to 15 other children, according to the complaint.
Four women had promised to monitor Harris if he were released from jail. But McShain said Harris would remain locked up.
“Upon learning of the investigation, (Harris) dumped his cellphone, obtained a new cellphone and continued with his same course of conduct,” McShain said. “That reveals behavior that the defendant cannot or is unwilling to control.”
“Cheer” follows the competitive cheerleading team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place