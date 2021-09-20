Jersey City To Reopen Rental Aid Applications After HuffPost Report

The numbers were shared with HuffPost by someone familiar with the contents of the call, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to share the data, which has not yet been made public.

In December, the federal government approved the emergency rental assistance funds. The Jersey City Council voted to accept the $7.8 million in March, meaning that the city government sat on the money for months before opening the application process on Aug. 17 ― far later than the programs in other places, including the surrounding Hudson County and elsewhere in New Jersey.

Fulop spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said the city waited until Aug. 17 to start its application process because it had to make sure it “had the right technology and resources in place to manage the process and to be compliant” ― an explanation that does not address why the city was so far behind other places in the country.

To be clear, Jersey City is not alone in being slow. According to the latest Treasury Department data of emergency rental assistance funds, 89% of the $46.5 billion available to states, cities and counties had not been distributed through the end of July. At least 50 of those places had not sent out a single penny, according to a HuffPost analysis.

Wallace-Scalcione had previously said that Jersey City authorities focused on small owner-operated buildings because they wanted to make sure smaller landlords would have a change to get funds.