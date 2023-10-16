Jessica Simpson Hilariously Reacts To Fan Mistaking Her For Britney Spears

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It’s not unheard of for celebrities to have lookalikes who also happen to be stars themselves. Some famous people look so similar that even fans can get confused every now and then.

And the mix-ups can get pretty awkward, but Jessica Simpson — like the good sport she is — delivered a hilarious reaction after recently being mistaken for Britney Spears.

While shopping at a local mall over the weekend, the “Irresistible” singer was approached by an eager fan who wanted her autograph. But unbeknownst to the fan, she asked for the John Hancock of the wrong pop star.

Simpson, 43, shared her humorous reaction to the light-hearted mishap on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

“The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and her daughter Maxwell Drew, 11, making some exaggerated shocked facial expressions.

The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears 😜 pic.twitter.com/DYdTEyeAsJ — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) October 14, 2023

Fans on X reacted to the mallgoer’s blunder in Simpson’s comments section, with some quipping that the two superstars do indeed look similar.

but why does she look so similar to you i - 🤔 — Eliza 💎 (@Elizabunx) October 15, 2023

Lol you look IDENTICAL to her in this photo 🤷🏻♂️ btw, give me an autograph? 🤭 — Leo (@ItsLeandroBitch) October 14, 2023

That's funny. You don't look anything like Britney Spears. Other then being blonde 😂😂😂 — Mrs Jen koutroumpis® 🍣🍱 (@Missjen325) October 15, 2023

Don't worry I know who you are Jessica! 😏 — Hiit Fitness (@HiitFitness1) October 14, 2023

Jess you and Britney spears totally different experiences but both phenomenal in your own ways in the music world. — TropicaTiff 🧚🏽♀️ (@MzYoSweetieTips) October 15, 2023

While some fans in Simpson’s comments section said it’s easy to tell the two apart, the honest mistake isn’t too hard to believe, considering they both sport blonde hair and were compared to one another at the height of their pop star careers. Yes, we’re talking about MTV’s “TRL” days.

Even Spears pointed out their debatable similarities back in an Instagram post last December.

“Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 !!!” she captioned the post alongside a photo of herself donning a tight-lipped expression.

Back in February 2020, Simpson recalled to Entertainment Tonight that she was often unnecessarily pitted against Spears and Christina Aguilera since they all “grew up in a very competitive environment” among record labels.

“I think everybody’s careers have their own unique stories, and I love that Britney owns herself, Christina owns herself, and they don’t let the world control them,” she said. “They just are themselves, and that’s who I am as well.”