Jimmy Fallon Comes Up With Shocking Way For Donald Trump To 'Stay Woke' In Court

The "Tonight Show" host had a jolting idea to keep the former president from snoozing through his hush money trial.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday spitballed ideas on how to keep Donald Trump from catching Z’s during his hush money trial.

The “Tonight Show” host imagined the former president watching children’s TV show “Bluey” on an iPad or having a kindergarten teacher repeatedly telling him, “Eyes on me, eyes on you.”

The final idea was a Trump Shock Collar — a device “disguised as a red neck tie” that shocked the defendant and encouraged him to “stay woke.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

