Comedian Jo Koy was hired to host the 2024 Golden Globes just days prior to the ceremony, which took place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
That’s a tall task for anyone, especially with such a short window to prepare. And the comedian couldn’t help to remind the audience of that as he bombed. Terribly.
Many of his jokes were in bad taste and loaded with sexism or insensitivities. It was painful to watch as he reduced “Barbie” to a movie about a plastic doll “with big boobies.” The only remark he had to say about “The Color Purple” was a joke about what an anus looks like after taking Ozempic. And his joke about how much attention Taylor Swift gets during NFL games fell flat.
His jokes felt less like comedy and more like a drunken uncle who thinks he’s funny but desperately needs to shut the hell up. What added insult to injury was the moment he threw his writers under the bus, saying that the jokes he wrote were the ones that had audience laughing.
Koy aside, the Globes had its ups and downs, being the first big award show since 2023’s strikes ended. It was also the first show hosted by the Golden Globes Foundation instead of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an effort to make the organization more diverse. But while the Globes attempts to move toward change, they also might want to rethink if they even need a host, HuffPost Senior Culture Reporter Marina Fang and I discuss on this week’s episode of “I Know That’s Right.”
