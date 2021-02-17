POLITICS

Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

President Joe Biden is so over his predecessor. 

“I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump,” he said during Tuesday night’s town hall event in Milwaukee. “I don’t want to talk about him anymore.”

He said it twice during the event, including when asked about Trump’s second impeachment acquittal.

“Look, for four years all that’s been in the news is Trump,” Biden explained. “The next four years I want to make sure all the news is the American people.”

True to that sentiment, Biden referred to Trump only as “the former guy” at another point.

Based on the reaction on social media, the president is hardly alone in the desire to move on:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
