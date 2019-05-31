The fake post involves the 54-year-old actor allegedly confessing his loneliness in an interview with Malaysia’s Star2.com, which claims to have asked Reeves what “romantic love meant to him.”

“You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life,” he (never) said. “But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.”

The fake questions and answer.

The same story claims that when asked to elaborate on self-identifying as “the lonely guy,” Reeves played coy.

“I don’t concern myself with it that much. I’m an actor, so in terms of what you’re asking about, I have no answer,” he’s quoted as saying.

Reeves’ publicist told HuffPost that the actor “did not” give the interview to Star2.com.

“This interview did not happen,” the spokeswoman said. “This was pieced together from several interviews and the majority of these questions were not asked nor answered. They are fabricated.”

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Reeves arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe" on May 22 in Westwood, California.

That didn’t stop people on Twitter from swooning over the fake quotes and saying they’d gladly date Reeves:

Fine. FINE!



...I’ll date Keanu Reeves. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 31, 2019

Keanu, my husband and I love you so much, we’d be willing to go polyamorous for you. This way, you have options AND you’ll never be lonely again. Need to play video games&go hiking? There’s the hubby. Need some Netflix binging&homemade food? There’s me! Plus, double the cuddles! pic.twitter.com/c6TielJsjG — Ella✨ (@EllaCanTweetToo) May 31, 2019

I have to make him fall in love with me somehow... Damnit. pic.twitter.com/aUr9w5AtYM — Laura (@lsirikul) May 30, 2019

Keanu Reeves you are the perfect man! You are one of the nicest guys on this planet. Of course you will find another woman. If you need a date. I am single. I will date you 💖 — Liz Tyrell (@LizTyrell1) May 28, 2019

Although if Reeves had been looking for love, his “Destination Wedding” co-star Winona Ryder recently revealed she still has feelings for him in a sweet interview. Ryder and Reeves were reminiscing about their chemistry at the Independent Spirit Awards back in the late ’80s.

“Well, I had a pretty, pretty big, healthy crush on this guy,” the actress said, while Reeves chimed in that he “had a big, healthy crush on you, too.”

According to Ryder, those feelings are “still raging, trust me.”

OH MY FUCKING GOD pic.twitter.com/8YuD9fi6FE — cat (pinned 📌) (@keanuwus) August 20, 2018

It’s a good thing the feelings are mutual, as the two may have accidentally gotten married while filming a wedding scene in the 1992 film “Dracula.

“We actually got married in ‘Dracula,’” Ryder told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.” “In that scene, [director Francis Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” the actress added. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”