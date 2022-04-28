Jordan Peele Hints At Meaning Of ‘Nope,’ Says It's ‘Unlike Anything On Film Before’

Jordan Peele is finally shelling out more details about his mystifying new science fiction horror film “Nope.”

The sketch comedian turned Oscar-winning director will debut his next film this summer just three years after the hair-raising horror “Us,” and five years after the acclaimed “Get Out.”

Peele, 43, dropped details about “Nope” during a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Jordan Peele attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on Dec. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The cinematic visionary teased his latest project, saying it’s “unlike anything on film before.”

“I’m very proud of it,” he said at CinemaCon. “We shot ‘Nope’ in 65 mm in Imax. Incredible. The Imax cameras allowed us to capture some incredible images, unlike anything on film before. We used some new techniques that we’ve never seen before.”

Peele premiered a spooky teaser during this year’s Super Bowl, but surprised conventiongoers with a deeper look into what’s to come with the debut of the movie’s first full-length trailer on Wednesday.

Many fans have begun theorizing about the plot of the film, to which Peele responded: “Some get kind of close, some are nonsense. Some are not even remotely close. Some are useful. I appreciate the audience that is engaged and looking for clues.”

Very little has been revealed about the plot of “Nope,” which is adding fuel to the curiosity around the film. The film appears to follow a pair of Black horse trainers as they witness a mysterious horror that affects human and animal behavior on their ranch, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

In true Jordan Peele fashion, details are sparse. However, he hinted that the title is a play on how he wants excitable audiences to react to what they see on-screen.

“I know a lot of people who say when it’s a scary movie they say, ‘Nope!’ Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror, but there’s a skepticism,” the filmmaker said.

Much like with “Get Out” and “Us,” Peele wants to take audiences on a suspenseful journey with his long-awaited summer flick.

“I love a rapt audience. ... I love to encourage that interaction, because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience. Roller coasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone,” Peele said. “You need that energy.”