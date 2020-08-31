Josh Gad Shares 'Final' Heartwarming Text Message From Chadwick Boseman

Josh Gad has been paying homage to the life of his friend, the late Chadwick Boseman, by sharing memories and exchanges the two shared.

The 39-year-old actor, who starred alongside Boseman in the 2017 film “Marshall,” shared one of the final text messages Boseman sent him on social media this weekend.

“This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Take none of it for granted 🙏” Gad wrote in a tweet.

Boseman, who died at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, had been upset about the days of rain in Los Angeles and was commiserating with Gad.

“But now that the rain has stopped and today’s storm has cleared, I urge you to step outside and take a DEEP breath,” the “Black Panther” star wrote. “Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today’s rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower.”

“Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day,” the message continued. “We should take advantage of every moment we can enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom.”

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

Following the news that Boseman had died on Friday, Gad posted a tearful goodbye video on Instagram where he told his fans that Boseman was “somebody who just gave and gave and gave.”

“He never stopped giving. 2020 has been so devastating for so many reasons. This one hurts because it’s taking away somebody who is honestly one of the greats. I don’t know how to process this but I want to send my love to his entire family and to all the fans out there. He’s gonna be missed,” he said.

Gad then shared the text message exchange as well as a series of photographs and even a video with his friend.

The video, shared on Sunday night, features Gad and Boseman singing alongside “Marshall” co-star Sterling K. Brown. The trio offered a joyous rendition of Boyz II Men’s “MotownPhilly.”

You can watch below:

A blessed memory pic.twitter.com/99lwZOshiS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 30, 2020

Outside of Gad, the lost of Boseman has reverberated far beyond Hollywood as many mourn the loss of his talent and kindness.

The Marvel star was so beloved that the official Twitter account tweeted that the message announcing his death had been the most liked tweet in the platform’s history. “A tribute fit for a King,” the social media platform said of the tweet that had more than 7.4 million times as of Monday.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!