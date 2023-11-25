What's Hot

NBA Investigates Josh Giddey Over Alleged Inappropriate Relationship With Minor

The probe comes after an anonymous social media user lodged accusations against the Oklahoma City Thunder player.
Hilary Hanson
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is under investigation by the NBA after facing accusations of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, a league spokesperson said Friday.

The investigation was sparked by a social media post that said a girl who appears in photos and videos with the Australian basketball player was a high school junior, The Associated Press reported. The social media user who made the post was anonymous, and their account has since been deactivated.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is seen at an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Nov. 18.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said that an investigation is underway.

Questioned by the press Friday, Giddey declined to comment.

“I understand the question, obviously, but no, there’s no further comment right now,” said Giddey, age 21.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault dismissed an inquiry about whether the situation would be a distraction for the team.

“Personal matter, and I have no comment on it,” he said. “And that will be my comment on anything related.”

