Judge Says Pregnant Texas Woman Can Get Emergency Abortion

A Texas judge ruled Thursday that a pregnant woman in Dallas can get the abortion she requested through an unprecedented emergency legal petition filed Tuesday.
Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, had filed a request for a temporary restraining order that would allow her physician to get around the state’s severely restrictive abortion laws.
Though District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble granted the abortion request, the decision is likely to be appealed by the state.
Cox is 20 weeks pregnant. Her fetus has a fatal genetic anomaly called trisomy 18 and, if she remains pregnant, Cox could face deadly complications or lose the ability to have more children in the future, according to her complaint. She was also experiencing pain during the pregnancy.
“It is not a matter of if I will have to say goodbye, but when,” Cox said in a statement included in her complaint, which was filed with help from the Center for Reproductive Rights.
She continued:
I do not want to continue the pain and suffering that has plagued this pregnancy. I do not want to put my body through the risks of continuing this pregnancy. I do not want to continue until my baby dies in my belly or I have to deliver a stillborn baby or one where life will be measured in hours or days, full of medical tubes and machinery. Trisomy 18 babies that survive birth often suffer cardiac or respiratory failure. I do not want my baby to arrive in this world only to watch her suffer a heart attack or suffocation. I desperately want the chance to try for another baby and want to access the medical care now that gives me the best chance at another baby.
“The idea that Ms. Cox wants so desperately to be a parent and this law may have her lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice,” Gamble said in her ruling.
A separate case challenging Texas abortion laws is currently working its way through the state court system, but Cox seemingly does not have time to wait for it to be resolved.