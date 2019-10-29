Julia Roberts Cowboys Up For Her 52nd Birthday Photo

Meanwhile, back at the ranch ... Julia Roberts turned 52.

The “Pretty Woman” actor went full cowboy Monday for the birthday image she posted to Instagram. “Yeehaw,” the bandana-wearing Roberts wrote.

If an upcoming Western needs an Oscar-winning icon, she looks ready.

Celebrity pals congratulated her on the big day. “Happy Birthday, beauty!!” Jennifer Aniston wrote.

“I think you transposed the numbers. It’s 25, right? Love you!!!!” Rita Wilson commented.

Roberts looks like she walked out of an old Ralph Lauren ad, but she has frequently lived on a ranch she built on the outskirts of Taos, New Mexico, according to the Taos News.

She and husband Danny Moder ﻿were married there on the Fourth of July in 2002. They have three children.