Julia Roberts Explains Why She's Never Watched 'Game Of Thrones'

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Julia Roberts says that "Game of Thrones" is "for sure" not for her.

Arquette confirmed that “there’s a lot of sex” on the HBO show, as well as “zombies and stuff.”

“Then it’s for sure not for me,” Roberts said.

She added that even though she’s never seen the series, she’s still gotten comparisons to certain characters.

“Someone just told me a couple days ago, ‘You look like one of the wildlings,’” said Roberts. She said the person was referencing her curly hair, which was untamed and “telling its own stories” during a day at the beach.

Honestly, if whoever said that meant it has an insult, we have only five words for them.