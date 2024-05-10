Justin Bieber's Mom Clears Up Giant Misunderstanding Over 'Grand-Babies' Remark

Justin Bieber’s mother is clearing up a giant misunderstanding following his bombshell baby news.
Pattie Mallette celebrated Thursday when the singer and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, announced that they are expecting a child. Mallette caused some serious confusion, however, with an all-caps remark about “grand-babies.”
“Congratulations Grandpa!” Mallette commented under an Instagram post by Hailey Bieber’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin. “WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”
Fans naturally began wondering if the Biebers, who married in 2018, were expecting multiple kids. Mallette thus returned to Instagram to clarify that her son and daughter-in-law are not, in fact, diving into parenthood with twins.
“No not twins lol I wish,” she wrote. “I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”
The Biebers had announced their baby news in a pair of Instagram posts, with photos from a maternity photo shoot and a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. The images showed Justin Bieber kissing and embracing Hailey Bieber, who happily showed off her belly.
Shortly after, Mallette took to Instagram to express her excitement in a video.
“I have been waiting for this day,” she said. “And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. And, oh, my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma! Oh, my goodness! OK, Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever.”
Mallette wasn’t the only one congratulating the Biebers, who were first linked romantically about a decade ago. The couple’s Instagram posts — which each accumulated over 10 million likes by late Friday — received a flood of supportive comments from Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and thousands more.
Last year, Hailey Bieber had said that it was “disheartening” to see relentless baby gossip about her, and that the internet would be the “last to know” if she got pregnant. But on a more positive note, she also said that motherhood was “something that I look forward to.”