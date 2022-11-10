Kaley Cuoco Uses Jennifer Aniston's IVF Story To Remind People To 'Stop Assuming'

Kaley Cuoco turned Jennifer Aniston’s candid IVF admission into a teachable moment for her fans.

“You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes,” the “Big Bang Theory” actor wrote on her Instagram story on Wednesday, after Aniston spoke to Allure magazine about her “challenging” IVF journey.

“Stop assuming and judging every little thing!” wrote Cuoco, who is pregnant. She thanked Aniston “for sharing this story!!!”

Advertisement

In one of her most revealing interviews ever, the “Friends” star said she went through “really hard shit” when she was in her late 30s and 40s, including trying to conceive.

“All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” Aniston told Allure.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor,’” Aniston added. “You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Advertisement

Aniston told the magazine her struggles were compounded by constant speculation from media and fans over whether she was pregnant.

The guesswork prompted “The Morning Show” actor to write a blistering opinion piece for HuffPost in 2016.