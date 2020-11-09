Kamala Harris' Sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Celebrates 'New Face Of Political Power'

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is celebrating Kamala Harris, one of its members, for her historic election as the next vice president of the United States.

The vice president-elect joined the historically Black organization during her time at Howard University, a historically Black university. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris is the first Black woman, South Asian American and HBCU graduate to be elected vice president in the U.S.

“We call her sister, and now the nation calls her Madam Vice President!” read a statement from the sorority’s official Twitter account on Saturday. “Congratulations to America’s first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect Kamala Harris. You represent the new face of political power and continue to be a barrier-breaker.”

Harris studied political science and economics at Howard and joined the sorority during her senior year, in the spring of 1986. Founded in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha is the nation’s oldest Black sorority and is part of the Divine Nine – nine Greek-lettered Black sororities and fraternities that have been active in social causes, service and activism since their inception.

Elaine Witter, one of Harris’ sorority sisters and college friends, described the vice president-elect to The Washington Post in August as “the person who would come into the room and she would say, ‘what needs to be done?’”

“She was very task-oriented, very focused and she wasn’t afraid to work hard,” Witter added.

Lorri Saddler, also a sorority sister of Harris, previously told HuffPost that Harris had continued to be a supportive sister in the sorority and that her run for vice president has helped put the significance and history of HBCUs and the Divine Nine in the national spotlight.

We call her sister, and now the nation calls her Madam Vice President!

Congratulations to America's first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect Kamala Harris. You represent the new face of political power and continue to be a barrier-breaker. #OurMadamVP pic.twitter.com/joIGK6LZoM — Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) November 7, 2020

In her memoir, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” Harris reflected on her time at Howard, writing that students felt empowered that “they could be anything.”

“That we were young, gifted, and black, and we shouldn’t let anything get in the way of our success,” she wrote.

The Divine Nine organizations released statements on Twitter celebrating Harris after Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the U.S.

The official Twitter account for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., released a statement celebrating Harris’ win while acknowledging the Black women who organized to help get Biden and Harris elected.

“Black women organized and undeniably helped to drive and steer voters’ consciousness toward the joyful hope and humanitarian reset necessary for the ‘soul of our nation,’” the statement read.

Other organizations in the Divine Nine released statements honoring Harris’ historic achievement:

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. sends our sincerest congratulations to the next Vice President of the United States, The Honorable Kamala Harris, Esq. We wish you the best during your tenure in office! #AlphaPhiAlpha #APA1906Network #ForThe7Jewels #KamalaHarris #VicePresident pic.twitter.com/tkBHWNMY6z — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. ® (@apa1906NETwork) November 7, 2020

Several News Outlets projecting Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election! pic.twitter.com/syo6qWKXxi — Omega Psi Phi (@OfficialOPPF) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Vice President-Elect on the Democratic win. We celebrate Kamala Harris on becoming the first black woman to be elected Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yI2p9L6xe7 — Sigma Gamma Rho (@SGRho) November 8, 2020

We would like to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their victory. #BidenHarris #Ipt1963 pic.twitter.com/2GgTnYBJ9P — Iota Phi Theta (@IPT1963) November 8, 2020

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost