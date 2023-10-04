Kat Von D Gets Baptized After Renouncing The Occult

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kat Von D is returning to religion.

The tattoo artist-turned-makeup mogul shared video from her own baptism ceremony to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a montage of friends and family gathering in church for the occasion.

“Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in obedience to His Divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit,” a priest proclaimed before dunking the “LA Ink” alum into a bath of holy water in the video.

Von D’s husband, singer Rafael Reyes, celebrated his wife of five years in a comment, telling her, “I love you so much my beautiful wife, you continue to inspire me every day. I want to marry you over and over again!”

Kat Von D has gone public with her conversion to Christianity in a video showing her getting baptized. via Associated Press

Recently, Von D has been turning away from her more esoteric roots.

Last July, she told Instagram followers about her decision to discard her old collection of books about occult, witchcraft and tarot, explaining, “I’ve always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content?”

“And the truth is, I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves,” the mother of one continued.

Von D has also been in the midst of a physical transformation.