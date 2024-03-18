Kate Middleton Spotted Looking ‘Happy, Relaxed And Healthy’ With Prince William

It seems Kate Middleton has been released from the princess protection program.
TMZ obtained footage of the Princess of Wales and Prince William out and about a mile from their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor, England, on Saturday.
The brief clip shows the royal couple decked out in casual gear — with William in a ball cap and Kate in leggings and a light jacket — hauling bags as they leave a local business called the Windsor Farm Shop.
The video seems to corroborate eyewitnesses’ claims made to the UK tabloid newspaper The Sun in a report on Sunday that the princess was spotted out in the wild.
One bystander told The Sun that Kate appeared to be “happy, relaxed and healthy.”
Although the footage of the couple may seem somewhat banal, Kate hasn’t been photographed publicly since Christmas, leading many people to wonder where one of the highest-profile women in the world could possibly be.
In January, Kensington Palace attempted to quell speculation by announcing the princess had undergone planned abdominal surgery and would resume public duties sometime after Easter.
Then came the release of a photo of Kate with her three children last week, that brought the speculation to a bizarre peak. As it turned out, the photo appeared to be highly edited, and multiple news agencies, including The Associated Press, withdrew it from publication.
This led some to hypothesize about where Kate could possibly be, which spanned from genuine conspiracy theories to “Freaky Friday” jokes involving King Charles and Kate.