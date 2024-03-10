First Photo Of Kate Middleton Since Surgery Is Retracted Because Image Appears Manipulated

LONDON (AP) — The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday after weeks of speculation about her whereabouts.
But the photo was later removed by The Associated Press and other news agencies because it appeared to be manipulated, fueling more conjecture.
The photo of Kate in a chair surrounded by her three children was credited to her husband, William, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, and was said to have been taken earlier in the week in Windsor.
“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate said on social media. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”
AP initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace. But AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards.
The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.
The release of the photo followed weeks of gossip on social media about what had happened to Kate since she left a hospital Jan. 29 after a nearly two-week stay following planned surgery. She hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas Day.