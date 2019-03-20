Katie Couric appeared on Wendy Williams’ daytime talk show on Wednesday and revealed that she once went on a blind date with Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Williams had brought up the recent news that actress Rosario Dawson and Booker are an item, which prompted Couric to chime in with a story of her own.

“I had a blind date with Cory Booker once,” she said before mentioning that they went to a New York Giants football game together a long time ago.

“Did you kiss?” Williams asked.

“Did we kiss? No, we did not kiss,” Couric said, laughing.

They also didn’t hold hands while crossing the parking lot, Couric recounted. Williams suggested it wasn’t a date but two friends hanging out.

“I’m happy for them,” Couric said of Booker and Dawson. “Look how beautiful [Dawson] is. She’s also very politically active. She’s spoken out about gender equality. She cares deeply about stopping domestic violence. She is a very cool woman.”

Couric married financier John Molner in 2014 after they dated for two years. Her first husband, with whom she has two daughters, died in 1998 from colon cancer at the age of 42.