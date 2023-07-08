Keke Palmer Subtly Responds To Drama After Her Boyfriend Publicly Mom-Shamed Her

Keke Palmer has seemingly responded to the recent internet drama surrounding boyfriend Darius Jackson, who had criticized her online over an outfit choice.

On Friday, the actor posted an Instagram video of herself singing a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” to her infant son, Leodis, whom she shares with Jackson.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” Palmer captioned the post, before noting that she’s selling shirts printed with phrases such as “I’m a motha.”

She then added that having a baby has “empowered” her.

“On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT!” she wrote. “Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Keke Palmer (left) and Darius Jackson are pictured with their son on April 29 in Atlanta. Derek White via Getty Images

Palmer’s mother-related merch is likely a nod to recent viral tweets by Jackson, who publicly mom-shamed her for wearing a revealing outfit to a concert in Las Vegas.

The actor was captured on video this week getting serenaded by the singer Usher while she rocked a sheer Givenchy dress with a black bodysuit.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson tweeted on Wednesday.

He soon doubled down in a follow-up tweet. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote.

“This is my family & my representation,” he continued. “I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.



This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.



I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Jackson received swift backlash on social media for his remarks, with many calling out the actor for shaming Palmer online.

Darius Daulton publicly calling out Keke Palmer like this reminds me of the women I personally know who often feel like the moment they have a child their autonomy is stripped.



Men never have their fatherhood weaponized when having fun compared to mothers. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 6, 2023

He probably did and wanted to use the manosphere and toxicity of Twitter to shame KeKe Palmer further. Men like him know precisely what they’re doing, and when they can’t get their way in private, they use the court of public opinion to manipulate women (social media opinions). https://t.co/l758Rqneg3 — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) July 6, 2023

There's been a lot of talk about Keke's baby daddy, and I've mostly stayed out of it because y'all been covering the bases, but I'd also like to add. . .



I think he underestimated how famous she is. — Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) July 8, 2023

Though she has yet to directly address Jackson’s tweets, Palmer on Friday posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to a remixed audio clip from an interview she gave last month. Speaking to the outlet Them, the actor had discussed her sexuality, her relationships with men, and also being attracted to women, at one point saying: “So if you gonna act up, I’m about to link up.”

In case it wasn’t clear enough that Palmer is taking control of the internet hoopla resulting from Jackson’s remarks, another shirt she’s now selling references a telling quote of hers about relationships: “I’m Stevie Wonder to the Bullshit.”

The line comes from a recent episode of her podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” which also featured Jackson and her mother. In the episode, Palmer explained that she would avoid publicly discussing any issues in her relationship with Jackson.