Keke Palmer Teases Appearance In Usher's New Video A Month After Boyfriend Drama

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Keke Palmer seemingly remains unbothered by the internet drama involving her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, who publicly mom-shamed her last month.

On Tuesday, the “Nope” actor shared a clip on Instagram that teased her appearance in Usher’s music video for his song “Boyfriend,” due out Wednesday.

Advertisement

In a 30-second YouTube preview of the video, Usher seems to be getting ready for a performance, while Palmer (a gifted singer in her own right) prepares to go out with friends. “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me,” Usher croons mischievously. “Ooh, that’s cool.”

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson photographed on May 10 in Los Angeles. Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images

The recent real-life drama between Palmer and Jackson also involved an Usher performance.

Jackson was widely slammed for mom-shaming Palmer after he criticized the “Nope” actor for wearing a sheer Givenchy dress with a black bodysuit during an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

He shared a video on Twitter (now known as “X”) of Usher serenading Palmer. In a since-deleted tweet, Jackson wrote: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Advertisement

He doubled down in a follow-up tweet: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation,” he continued. “I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer didn’t directly address the tweets ― at least publicly ― but she has dropped hints on social media that she’s unbothered by Jackson’s disapproval. Shortly after his tweets, Palmer posted several pictures of her outfit on Instagram, writing that she wished she’d “taken more pictures.”

The current status of Palmer and Jackson’s relationship is unclear. The two welcomed a son, Leodis, in February.

Advertisement