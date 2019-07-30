Kelly McGillis, who played Tom Cruise’s love interest in the original “Top Gun” movie, said she was not asked to return for the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick” sequel.

And she didn’t mince words explaining why she thinks that is.

Asked by “Entertainment Tonight” recently if the makers of the “Top Gun” sequel offered her a part, McGillis, 62, replied, “Oh god no. They did not, nor do I think they would ever. I’m old and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about.”

McGillis played Tom Cruise’s love interest, astrophysicist and training school instructor Charlie Blackwood in the 1986 original about cocky Navy fighter pilots. Jennifer Connelly has been cast as the new movie’s love interest of Maverick, played by Cruise, 57. “Top Gun: Maverick” also brings back Val Kilmer, 59, as Maverick’s rival Iceman.

McGillis didn’t appear to feel slighted by the snub.

“I’d much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age, as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff,” McGillis told “ET.”

McGillis said she’s not feeling the need for speed to go watch “Top Gun: Maverick,” scheduled to open in 2020.

“I’m not racing to the theater, and I’m not racing away from the theater to see it,” she said.

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Kelly McGillis, pictured in 2014, said, “I’d much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age."

HuffPost has reached out to a Paramount rep for comment.

Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis on the set of "Top Gun" in 1986.