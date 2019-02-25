Kendall Jenner Is One Mistake From Flashing Everybody At Oscars After-Party

And the award for most likely to flash everyone at the Oscars goes to ... Kendall Jenner.

The reality TV star rocked the red carpet for the Vanity Fair after-party Sunday night as only a KarJenner can by wearing a gown that left little to the imagination.

Jenner put Angelina Jolie’s infamous leg slit to shame at the event in a couture black velvet halter dress by Rami Kadi with double hip-high slits adorned with side fringes of beads and crystals from the designer’s spring/summer collection.

While Jenner has never been afraid to show a little skin, the dress is a new level of bold for the supermodel, who somehow managed to exit the carpet without a wardrobe malfunction.

David Crotty via Getty Images Kendall Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles, Feb. 24.

David Crotty via Getty Images Jenner wore a black velvet halter dress by Rami Kadi.

The 23-year-old had a brief family reunion on the carpet with Caitlyn Jenner. The two posed for photos with the former Olympian’s partner, Sophia Hutchins.

Caitlyn Jenner told reporters that her daughter could very well walk away with an Oscar one day. “If you’ve noticed all the things that she’s done on-camera, outside of the show, she’s just been brilliant,” Caitlyn Jenner told E! News. “She’s so good at what she does. ... I don’t know if she wants to do [acting] yet, ’cause she’s so successful at modeling. But at some point, I think she should do that, and I think she’d be very good at it.”

John Shearer via Getty Images Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner on the Vanity Fair party's red carpet.

The event is a big draw for celebrities, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Sofia Vergara, Mindy Kaling and more attending the after-party.

While some were confused why Kendall Jenner was in attendance at the after-party, she hit the event once before.

The Calvin Klein model rocked a winged chest-baring little black dress to the Vanity Fair bash in 2018.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images Kendall Jenner at the Vanity Fair after-party last year.