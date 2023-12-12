Looks Like Kevin Costner And Jewel Really Are A Thing

The rumors are apparently true: Kevin Costner and singer Jewel really are dating.
A source familiar with the couple told People that the relationship between the actor-director and the country singer “is fresh but not brand new,” and “there is very big attraction on both sides.”
The source added: “Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool. He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over.”
HuffPost reached out to both Jewel and Costner, but no response was received by the time this article was published.
The relationship came to light last week after TMZ published photos of the couple canoodling at a tennis fundraiser for the singer’s Inspiring Children Foundation at Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.
One picture showed the “Yellowstone” star wrapping his arms around the “You Were Meant for Me” singer while she gave a speech at the event.
The new relationship is a big change for Costner, who won the best director and best picture Oscars in 1990 for “Dances With Wolves.” His wife of 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May, a breakup that was reportedly very contentious and costly.
Jewel, whose legal name is Jewel Kilcher, has been divorced since her 2014 split with rodeo cowboy Ty Murray. She had been linked to NFL player Charlie Whitehurst in 2016.