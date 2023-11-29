What's Hot

‘How Humiliating’: Critics Taunt ‘Groveling’ Kevin McCarthy Over Trump Revelation

The former speaker is put on blast over a wild claim in Liz Cheney's new book.
Ed Mazza
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is coming under fire on social media over a wild new claim about his 2021 meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

McCarthy is often blamed for helping to revive Trump’s political fortunes by flying to Florida to pose for a grinning photo op weeks after MAGA fans stormed the U.S. Capitol and tried to stop the certification of the election.

A new book by former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) says she called him out at the time.

“Mar-a-Lago? What the hell, Kevin?” Cheney asked, according to CNN, which obtained an advance copy.

“They’re really worried,” McCarthy said. “Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him.”

“What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump’s not eating?” Cheney replied.

“Yeah, he’s really depressed,” McCarthy said, according to the book excerpt.

McCarthy’s critics on X put the former speaker on blast:

