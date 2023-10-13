Khloé Kardashian Says Scott Disick Is 'Barely Mobile' Following Car Crash

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about the extent of Scott Disick’s injuries after a scary car crash left the Talentless brand founder “deteriorating before our eyes” ― and possibly needing surgery.

“I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him,” Kardashian said on Thursday’s episode of her family’s Hulu reality show. “He’s barely mobile, and it’s all from his back. So that wouldn’t make anyone feel good.”

During the “Kardashians” episode, Disick and Kardashian visited a doctor who asked him about his car crash.

“Since then, everything has changed in my life,” Disick answered. “I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight.”

After reviewing an MRI, the doctor said that Disick was on the cusp of possibly needing to undergo surgery if he didn’t begin regular physical therapy.

Disick told Kardashian that he would dedicate himself to this plan, so long as it meant being with her.

Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian are pictured at Chateau Marmont on April 23, 2015, in Los Angeles. Chris Weeks via Getty Images

“I’m happy to commit to this, and then on my 40th birthday or something, maybe? Me and you?” he said playfully.

“Me and you what?” Kardashian responded, feigning ignorance and ignoring Disick’s request. “You might have bumped your head as well.”

Disick crashed his car while speeding in August 2022, according to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at the time.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”