Guy Fieri Says He's 'All In' To Officiate Kristen Stewart's Wedding

A honeymoon trip to Flavortown could soon be in the cards for Kristen Stewart.

In a Thursday appearance on “Today,” celebrity chef Guy Fieri said he’d be willing to preside over Stewart’s forthcoming wedding to Dylan Meyer after the “Spencer” star suggested he officiate her nuptials earlier this week.

“I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spiky-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri said, via a pretaped video that aired toward the end of Stewart’s “Today” interview. “I’m all in!”

Stewart appeared delighted by the clip, and told host Hoda Kotb that she wasn’t kidding when she’d suggested Fieri as an officiant in a separate interview with Howard Stern this week.

“Do you know where he lives?” she said. “What’s his address? Does he live in LA? We should talk about this.”

The media buzz around Stewart’s wedding began Tuesday after the actor confirmed on “The Howard Stern Show” that she and Meyer, a screenwriter, had gotten engaged.

When Stern pressed for details of the ceremony, Stewart said it would be a low-key affair at the couple’s home in Los Angeles. She did, however, have some cheeky thoughts on their officiant.

“We’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate, sort of like have another party involved in our moment,” she said. “But we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings. So the idea of that man ― that sweet, sweet, spiky-headed man ― coming to our wedding and officiating ... it just makes me laugh so much!”

Fieri, who hosts the Food Network series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” made headlines in 2015 when he presided over a mass wedding for 101 same-sex couples in Miami. That event was co-hosted by fellow chef Art Smith and former Florida Gov. Bob Graham, and featured desserts prepped by Duff Goldman of “Ace of Cakes” fame.

Stewart’s engagement coincides with her return to the big screen as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which opens Friday.

