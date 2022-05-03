Kylie Jenner Wore A Wedding Dress To The Met Gala, And People Have Thoughts

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to make a statement at the Met Gala, but brace yourselves: This year is a lot to process.
Kylie Jenner showed up at the anticipated fashion event on Monday wearing an Off-White wedding dress complete with ruffled skirt, fishnet veil, headpiece and white baseball cap worn backwards.
The beauty mogul, who has previously served up iconic looks — like her feathered lilac outfit in 2019 or her jewel-studded Versace naked dress in 2017 — left some fans perplexed with her ensemble this year.
Meanwhile, her sister Khloe Kardashian, who attended the gala for the first time Monday after years of snubs, rocked a shimmering gold gown, black gloves and reflective gold sunglasses.
The looks earned a mixed reception, and, naturally, spawned some memes:
This year is the first time all the women in the Kardashian-Jenner clan ― sisters Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and their mom, Kris ― are attending the gala together.