Kylie Jenner Wore A Wedding Dress To The Met Gala, And People Have Thoughts

Her sister Khloe Kardashian also raised some eyebrows with her styling for her first Met Gala.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to make a statement at the Met Gala, but brace yourselves: This year is a lot to process.

Kylie Jenner showed up at the anticipated fashion event on Monday wearing an Off-White wedding dress complete with ruffled skirt, fishnet veil, headpiece and white baseball cap worn backwards.

The beauty mogul, who has previously served up iconic looks — like her feathered lilac outfit in 2019 or her jewel-studded Versace naked dress in 2017 — left some fans perplexed with her ensemble this year.

Meanwhile, her sister Khloe Kardashian, who attended the gala for the first time Monday after years of snubs, rocked a shimmering gold gown, black gloves and reflective gold sunglasses.

The looks earned a mixed reception, and, naturally, spawned some memes:

This year is the first time all the women in the Kardashian-Jenner clan ― sisters Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and their mom, Kris ― are attending the gala together.

