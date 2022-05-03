Kylie Jenner Wore A Wedding Dress To The Met Gala, And People Have Thoughts

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to make a statement at the Met Gala, but brace yourselves: This year is a lot to process.

Kylie Jenner showed up at the anticipated fashion event on Monday wearing an Off-White wedding dress complete with ruffled skirt, fishnet veil, headpiece and white baseball cap worn backwards.

The beauty mogul, who has previously served up iconic looks — like her feathered lilac outfit in 2019 or her jewel-studded Versace naked dress in 2017 — left some fans perplexed with her ensemble this year.

Meanwhile, her sister Khloe Kardashian, who attended the gala for the first time Monday after years of snubs, rocked a shimmering gold gown, black gloves and reflective gold sunglasses.

The looks earned a mixed reception, and, naturally, spawned some memes:

Kylie is to be wed???? pic.twitter.com/vZzUevS4Tm — 𝗦 𝗔 𝗙.☯︎︎ (@italybutoncrack) May 2, 2022

Kim wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang happy birthday to JFK would be iconic if Khloe hadn’t shown up in basically the knock off version of it. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/inPC8cBQfN — Mary Kate (@MaryKateAdams10) May 3, 2022

Oh no khloe’s first met is a disaster pic.twitter.com/0F3476T3Pq — Kim (@TheKimbino) May 2, 2022

could kendall not have spoken to kylie #MetGala pic.twitter.com/I3GGQ5Vo18 — Cara (@Cmcginn_24) May 2, 2022

How we go from this to this? Really?

Kylie at Met gala #KylieJenner #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pmOE5bfw6e — Juan (@itsjuanmunoz) May 2, 2022