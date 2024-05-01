Nordstrom La Mer moisturizing cream

In the world of skincare, La Mer is a big name with a big price tag that rarely find it on sale — so Nordstrom offering its flagship moisturizer for 15% off is enough to stop traffic.

Made in the UK with natural ingredients like lime peel extract, eucalyptus and sunflower seedcake, it helps soothe skin and boost your skin barrier, protecting your face from the visual impacts of smog and general environmental stress. It’s earned a 4.6-star rating at Nordstrom across over 9,000 reviews. (It’s also on sale at Macy’s for the same discount, but not all product sizes are available.)

Translating to “the sea” in English, La Mer is famous for its signature “Miracle Broth” — an elixir made with fermented sea kelp and other nutrients, that are harvested in the waters surrounding Vancouver Island.

According to La Mer, it’s this sought-after secretive solution that helps repair visible signs of premature skin aging and rejuvenate the complexion. Their products are also packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, in research-driven formulas that have stood the test of time.

As one reviewer notes, the stuff is “pricy but worth it!” and with the 15% off sale, the price is a little less but the results are all the same.

