In the world of skincare, La Mer is a big name with a big price tag that rarely find it on sale — so Nordstrom offering its flagship moisturizer for 15% off is enough to stop traffic.
Made in the UK with natural ingredients like lime peel extract, eucalyptus and sunflower seedcake, it helps soothe skin and boost your skin barrier, protecting your face from the visual impacts of smog and general environmental stress. It’s earned a 4.6-star rating at Nordstrom across over 9,000 reviews. (It’s also on sale at Macy’s for the same discount, but not all product sizes are available.)
Translating to “the sea” in English, La Mer is famous for its signature “Miracle Broth” — an elixir made with fermented sea kelp and other nutrients, that are harvested in the waters surrounding Vancouver Island.
According to La Mer, it’s this sought-after secretive solution that helps repair visible signs of premature skin aging and rejuvenate the complexion. Their products are also packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, in research-driven formulas that have stood the test of time.
As one reviewer notes, the stuff is “pricy but worth it!” and with the 15% off sale, the price is a little less but the results are all the same.
Promising Nordstrom reviews:
“The La mer face cream is so luxury. It is soft and light weight and absorbed instantly into the skin. leaving you with perfectly hydrated skin and is also the perfect base for make up, or a bare face. It is delicately scented and ideal for all skin types.” — estella91“Unfortunately for my wallet, this absolutely lives up to the hype. I got a sample of this and tried it when my skin barrier was compromised. It completely fixed/transformed my skin. My skin has literally never looked better so now I treasure this moisturizer . Very pricey but if you have tried everything and nothing works, I’d say it’s worth a try.” — Gabrielosa“I have been using this cream for about 4-5 years. It is absolutely the best. I will keep buying it again and again, evethough it is very expensive, but a little goes a long way.” — lvka61“I buy this for my mum and she loves it. She said it leaves her skin feeling moisturised without feeling heavy or greasy. She has noticed improvement in the texture and overall appearance of her skin. Although it is expensive it is the only cream she will use and rebuys it regularly.” — Bills“I love this cream! I have very dry skin and I’ve had a hard time finding a good moisturizer. This one moisturizes without being too thick or oily. It’s a bit pricey but worth it!” — Gina M