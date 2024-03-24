ShoppingBeautyskin care

Skincare For Lazy People: 30 Products To Help You Get The Job Done

If you're not interested in a 12-step skincare routine, read on.
Jessica Hall
1
www.amazon.com
A pack of Skin1004 Zombie Pack face masks
In 10 minutes they tighten your face and make you look like a literal zombie, hence the name. Once you wash it off, you can reveal firmer skin and the reduced appearance of pores and wrinkles. The pack comes with eight masks.

Promising review: "This really works. I am always skeptical of products I buy online because you can't be sure who is posting reviews but I will say that this mask does what it says it will do. I will definitely purchase again." — JEaston
$25 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A set of pimple patches that are not only effective but also satisfying
Just place one of these on your zit, go to bed and wake up to a drastically smaller bump — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.

Promising reviews: "I love these patches so much. I’m about to buy my third box of these. I have acne-prone skin and these actually help decrease the inflammation and size of the pimple overnight. Not completely of course, but it does help a good amount." — Emily

"I love this product! I am an adult with acne. When new ones pop up, put one of these patches on at night and by the morning the pimple is gone. Poof! It even works to pull out cysts — but you need several days for those. I also have really sensitive skin and these don’t bother it one bit. I love these!!" — Rebekah W.
$11.97 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
The TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with over 90,000 5-star ratings for brighter and firmer skin
Promising review: "I am definitely liking the way the TruSkin C Face Serum is working and looking on my face. I have noticed a difference with the melasma I have. It is getting lighter and my face overall looks brighter. So, this is great! It doesn't leave a sticky feel. I put it on every morning under my makeup. I also started putting it on two dark spots that I have on my arms and they are starting to fade. It is working perfectly for me. I will continue to order and definitely recommend it." — Gina Marie
$21.97+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller that'll put an end to the shine on your face immediately
When it's time to clean, just pop out the little ball, rinse and air dry. Check out a reviewer trying it on TikTok here.

Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
$11.04 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
The Aztec Secret healing clay mask that is basically a vacuum for your pores
It works in just 5–20 minutes, leaving you with smooth and firm skin. And, if you're interested in a full spa day, you can even use this mask on the rest of your body, your hair or even to create foot soaks.

People are obsessed with the powers of this clay mask — it has over 72,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It works best when mixed with apple cider vinegar.

Promising review: "I've only gotten to use this one time, but I have to say it's unlike any mask I've used before. I did the apple cider vinegar mix with it and it dried fast and extremely tight. You will hardly be able to move your face. I washed it off after 20 minutes and was shocked to see my clogged pores were much cleaner and less congested. I barely touched my nose and blackheads were coming out, but they were dry and easily expelled from my pores. Sorry for the TMI but I've never experienced that with any product. It was so awesome and my face feels so clean and and free of oiliness. Also my skin looks brighter and smooth, not bumpy. This stuff really pulls the gunk out of your skin, I'm gonna use this once a week and pray it keeps working." — CAROL SILVESTRI
$14.95+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A facial ice roller you store in the freezer so it's always ready when you need a little chill session
Use it all over your face to help reduce puffiness, irritation and under-eye circles. You can also use it for migraine relief. It's available in multiple colors.

Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her (young-looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" — sea
$18.99+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A tea tree, eucalyptus and lavender oil balm to help with skin issues like itchiness and scaliness
Read more about tea tree oil from Mayo Clinic.

Promising review : "I have had persistent rashes on my hands since early 2018. I have tried so many creams and medications for almost two years. After four days of use my skin is almost clear, pain free, no cracks, and NO ITCHING. This balm is absolutely amazing. I also used the Puriya Mother of All Creams at the same time and the combo has been phenomenal!" — Alicia Pumphrey
$36.32 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Thayers witch hazel, a cruelty-free toner that'll help soothe, tone and hydrate your skin
It can also help reduce redness, soothe irritation and reduce oil and inflammation. It's available in multiple scents and packs.

Promising review: "I buy this when my other bottle is only half empty — that's how much I don't want to be without it. The smell is so good that even if it didn't work amazing wonders on my skin, I would use it just for that. But it does work! Because of this toner, my skin is brighter, more even, and just plain pretty. It feels moisturizing and clean, without giving your skin that tight feeling. I have pretty sensitive skin, but it doesn't burn at all. It tightens pores and helps with all skin needs, whether you break out a lot, are young or old, or have dry or combination skin — it's universal." — Gail Swearngin
$10.95 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A dark-spot-removing soap bar formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, collagen and turmeric
It's designed to help soothe and brighten your skin while also protecting its moisture barrier. You can use this on your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, underarms or wherever else you may experience hyperpigmentation.

This comes in a pack of two soaps. It's also available in different bundle options.

Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." — Elisabeth L.
$14.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
The Nyx pore filler stick to give your skin a blurring effect that'll help smooth and reduce the appearance of pores
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler in action.

Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use Nyx Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product." — Jenny Penny
$9.99 at Amazon
11
Blume
A bottle of Blume's Meltdown acne oil to help combat acne-prone skin while still keeping your face moisturized
Use it directly on your face or mix it in with your daily moisturizer. See why one TikToker is a fan here.

Promising review: "This oil is the closest thing to a 'cure' for breakouts that I have ever used! I have struggled my entire life with breakouts and have even been on Accutane three times. Since I’ve begun using Meltdown Oil, not only do I rarely get an outbreak, but if I do it clears immediately with the application of the oil on the spot(s). This is the 'holy grail' for acne sufferers." — Pam S.
$28 at Amazon$28 at Blume
12
www.amazon.com
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover
It's designed to fit into all the crevices on your face to help exfoliate.

Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." — LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
The Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight face serum to help repair, hydrate and rejuvenate skin
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"

Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
$17 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
The La Roche-Posay Toleriane face moisturizer
It'll help hydrate your face while also working to restore your skin's barrier. It's also fragrance-free.

Promising review: "I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" — SMN
$22.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment from Paula's Choice
It's a nonabrasive exfoliant you leave on overnight to help unclog and reduce the appearance of large pores, loosen dead skin cells and brighten and even out skin tone. Check out this TikToker's review here.

Promising review: "I have always struggled with blackheads on my nose. It was something I was super self-conscious about, always. I tried pore strips, masks, scrubs, etc., and nothing ever worked for me. But after using this product, I saw results after 10 days! I have been using it for about a month and a half, and now I can barely see the pores on my nose. The redness around my nose also went away." — Taylor
$13+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A bottle of CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser
It's gentle enough for everyday use, but made with powerful enough ingredients (hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin) to remove dirt, makeup and excess oils. Watch one TikToker test it out here.

Promising review: "Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" — L Ashburne
$11.72+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
Or the multifaceted CeraVe cleanser with exfoliating salicylic acid and hydrating hyaluronic acid
Promising review: "I've struggled with incredibly sensitive, acne-prone skin for a lot of my adult life. I stumbled onto this cleanser via TikTok (I wish I was kidding) and bought this in conjunction with CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream and, LET ME TELL YOU, these products have become holy grail skincare items for me. Prior to this, I was using homemade soap and an exfoliating mitt to wash my face, but my skin would quickly develop uneven texture in between exfoliations. This cleanser makes my skin smooth and it doesn't irritate it. My breakouts are already a lot smaller and I've noticed a huge difference in the overall appearance. This is a holy grail cleanser." — C. Hallgrimson
$11.55+ at Amazon
18
www.instagram.com
The Dr. Jart+'s Mini Cicapair Tiger Grass color-correcting treatment
It's designed to help cover blemishes and neutralize redness, plus it has SPF 30. It can be worn under your makeup or on its own.

Plus, check out one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's review of Dr. Jart's Cicapair Tiger Grass Color-Correcting Treatment.

Promising review: "The hype is to be believed. I discovered this product from TikTok. I loved how she showed the application and the payoff, which is reduced redness. I have rosacea with a lot of redness around my nose and outside the corners of my mouth. This reduces the redness without having to use foundation." — DJJJJ
$25 at Sephora
19
Sephora
A bottle of Tower 28's SunnyDays tinted sunscreen foundation
This multitasking product helps protect your skin with SPF 30 and helps even out your complexion. It's available in up to 17 shades.

Promising review: "Needed a new tinted moisturizer and heard great things about this via TikTok. I got the shade PCH and blends in so nicely into my skin. I am pretty pale so PCH is perfect! Not orange! I have oily skin and this wears very nicely throughout the day with powder. No issues other than one of my concealers not working well with it but no big deal! It does cling to dry patches- for me it's around my nose. Overall definitely plan on repurchasing this when I'm done with it." — ericapzs
$32 at Sephora$32 at Amazon
20
Target
Or, if you don't wanna add any tint, a tube of Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
It's designed with dark skin in mind but fitting for all skin tones, because why should you have to deal with a sunscreen that is drying and leaves a white cast on your skin? Not only will it protect you from the sun, but it'll help keep you moisturized so you can just skip that step when you're getting ready for the day.

Promising review: "I’ve tried many, many sunscreens that claim to blend and not leave a white cast when applied. This was so much better than I expected. A nickel-size amount goes a long way and blends into a smooth, dewy finish. I also didn’t notice a scent so there was no worries of walking around smelling like sunscreen." — Target Customer
$15.99 at Target$10.97 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses
It helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, acne, athlete's foot, jock itch and more), helps reduce odors and is just overall nourishing for everyday use.

Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising reviews: "Honest truth, I saw someone on TikTok post about this. So yeah, TikTok made me buy it! So glad! After a long day in the heat, there is something about this soap that leaves you feeling fresh and clean and cool. It’s not heavy, if that makes any sense. Minimal lathering, but definitely clean! Will continue to use this regularly! 10/10" — Antwenette Ragland

"I purchased Remedy Soap for my tween daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." — Amazon Customer
$14.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help with razor bumps, ingrown hairs and razor burn
Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
$26.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
An illuminating moisturizer to instantly give you a glow while also hydrating your skin
The subtle tint will provide a nice, light coverage on those days when you absolutely cannot do a full face of makeup. It's available in four shades.

Promising review: "Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow with the thinnest layer." — Kim Wilmot
$7.99+ at Amazon (regularly $13.99)
24
www.amazon.com
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm that'll make removing your makeup easy as can be
It features Japanese pearl barley, which melts into your skin to hydrate while cleansing away impurities.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
$14.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
Radha Beauty rosehip oil to nourish your skin with antioxidants, vitamins and essential fatty acids
It can also help brighten your skin tone and banish blemishes, and you can also use it on your hair, cuticles or in your lotion.

To learn more, check out this Radha Rosehip Oil write-up.

Promising review: "My new holy grail! I have super sensitive, acne-prone skin in a very dry climate. This stuff is seriously so amazing. I use it from my face to my toes. It’s completely eradicated any dry skin I had and makes me glow. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my skin since I’ve started using it, even my boyfriend noticed! I love it after chemical peels too. It gets rid of peeling and dry patches as well as soothes any redness. It’s a decent-sized bottle for what you pay!" — Brynnieb09
$14.95 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A versatile tub of Aquaphor healing ointment
You can use it on chapped lips, dry hands and cuticles, cracked heels and feet and more. There's a trend on TikTok about this being the only makeup product you need — put some on your brows to keep them in place, layer a bit on your lashes for a natural mascara look, put some on your lips for the shine and boom, you're ready for the day.

Promising review: "Awesome!! I’m on Accutane so I use this for my lips to keep them from getting super chapped and they really help! It’s super moisturizing and I love that it’s in a big tub so I don’t have to keep repurchasing! If you have chapped lips I definitely recommend, it’s super moisturizing and hasn’t caused any breakouts around my lips so far." — M
$18.20 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A firming eye cream with deep hydration to help reduce puffiness and dark circles
This cruelty-free and vegan cream is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil and hibiscus flower extract to help brighten and firm your skin. Just pat a little bit of this under your eyes and carry on with your day. It's available in multiple sizes.

Promising review: "I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes. So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" — Kindle Customer
$15.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Bio-Oil with so many potential uses
It can help with fading scars, soothing cracked skin, moisturizing without clogging your pores and more.

Promising review: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." — sarah_baerah
$9.95 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
CeraVe salicylic acid body wash to help deal with those pesky bumps on your arms while also cleansing
Your skin will be left feeling moisturized and calm thanks to the hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Promising review: "I have very mild KP and was skeptical since I’ve never purchased anything for it. I got out of the shower 20 minutes ago after applying the SA wash and there is a noticeable difference. I rubbed it in circles for about 20 seconds over all my problem areas and can absolutely see it’s helped. I will continue to use and hopefully it gets even better. 13/10 will buy again!" — Lauren G.
$13.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
An outrageously popular Differin gel for helping get rid of existing acne and working to prevent new pimples
Because this is a prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine. This is available in two versions and four quantities.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried this out on her own skin! Here are her takeaways:

"1. One pea-sized application per day is all it takes.

2. It's just as effective over moisturizer as it would be if you applied it directly to your skin.

3. Apply it at night, and you MUST wear sunscreen every day when you use this!"

You can read her full review in the post "11 Products We Use, Love, And Swear By So Much, We Had To Share Them With You" at #6.

Promising review: "This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" — KARTHICK RAVI
$14.49 at Amazon
