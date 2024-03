Skincare For Lazy People: 30 Products To Help You Get The Job Done

An outrageously popular Differin gel for helping get rid of existing acne and working to prevent new pimples

Because this is a prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine. This is available in two versions and four quantities.BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried this out on her own skin! Here are her takeaways:"1. One pea-sized application per day is all it takes.2. It's just as effective over moisturizer as it would be if you applied it directly to your skin.3. Apply it at night, and you MUST wear sunscreen every day when you use this!"You can read her full review in the post " 11 Products We Use, Love, And Swear By So Much, We Had To Share Them With You " at #6.! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" — KARTHICK RAVI