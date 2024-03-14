HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The MakeUp Eraser took the beauty world by storm when it went viral for its ability to remove even heavy makeup using only its facial cloth and water, no makeup-removing liquids, creams or balms required.
It was a long-term money saver, since it eliminated the need to buy replacement bottles of makeup removers; it also changed the game for those with sensitive skin, as it was no longer necessary to negotiate makeup remover formulas for ones that played nice with acne- or irritation-prone skin. Water and the cloth did the trick alone.
The catch? Each MakeUp Eraser runs for $20 a pop. While I loved the Eraser’s performance, its thick, plush material and its clean hems, I hate spending money and was not keen to shell out for multiple Erasers to use throughout the week. I got to thinking: If the MakeUp Eraser could work its magic using just its own cloth material, could I find a more affordable substitute using the same fabric?
My research proved me right. The magical material in question was soft, gentle yet absorbent microfiber. I went to work sourcing the best microfiber cloths available to swap in for my MakeUp Eraser. To my delight, I found this set of 12 microfiber facial cloths for under $15. I’ve been using them for nearly two years now, and they’ve been worth every penny.
My favorite thing about these microfiber facial cloths is how low-maintenance and affordable they are while being truly effective. I just saturate one with water and press it to my face, and my makeup melts off. They’re able to remove every speck of product while remaining soft, fluffy and gentle on my sensitive, inflammation-prone skin. I know my skin and the delicate area around my eyes are better off without the harsh rubbing of traditional makeup removers, or their greasy formulas.
Each cloth is also generously sized, measuring 12 inches square, so I can easily use one cloth over a few days if I’m traveling or behind on laundry. They’re also great for traveling in general, since they’re less bulky than liquid removers and won’t spill in your bag.
I have found that the lighter colored microfiber cloths can sometimes garner light stains from my dark mascara, but any discoloration lifts away after I throw them in the wash. (Yes, they’re machine washable!)
I swear by these now, and a plethora of Amazon reviewers do, too. Grab your pack of 12 from Amazon now, or check out what reviewers have to say:
“Here it is! BUY THESE! They are probably some of the best makeup removing wash cloths I’ve ever used. They’re tough on makeup but super gentle to your face. I’m 52 and currently asking myself ‘Where have these things been all my life?’ I’m ordering more of these and all my old school wash cloths well now be cleaning rags.” — Jay G
“These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the makeup eraser before, but these are 100x better. You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!” —Shopforbargains
“I have been looking for microfiber face clothes because of hearing how much better they are for washing face / taking off make up . I came across these and saw that they had really good reviews. I have to be honest I was a little skeptical. However, these are high-quality super soft thick, and do an excellent job with taking my makeup off, especially eye make up. . They are a good size also. Highly recommend!” — carl b.
“These are THE BEST facial washcloths I’ve ever tried and I’ve gone through a lot! It’s very gentle and fluffy, not silky smooth like some other cloths. The size is great for the body too if you have body acne. These remove all my makeup so well! These are 1000x better than another name brand makeup washcloth sold at some big beauty stores. Definitely get these!!!” — Jenn
“These cloths are the perfect size, texture, and absorbency for makeup removal. The texture is so soft and the microfiber pulls the makeup from my face thoroughly, but very gently. Great product.” — K. Halverson
“I will never buy any other type of fabric face cloth again! These are so soft and gentle on the skin and super absorbent! Love!” — Jill P.
“These towels remove dirt and makeup better than the makeup eraser. It gently exfoliates and removes makeup in a double cleanse. They are 4x the size so they can be cut down if you like the tiny makeup eraser size. I do not. They also double for household cleaning towels beautifully.” — Erin
“I feel like I’m at a spa when I use these. So soft & reusable” — Kayla
“These are so soft. Really microfiber! I use on my face and they seem to actually make my skin look better. Not a fan of harsh scrubbing on my face. Don’t use harsh exfoliants etc., regular wash cloths including the expensive ones at fancy hotels scratch your face. Even the makeup remover pads sometimes do. Not these.” — KimD.