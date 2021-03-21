LeBron James Is Out Indefinitely After Bad Sprain In Loss To Hawks

“It’s different without [James], without AD,” Gallinari said. “Of course they’re a different team. But at the same time, all of the players that stepped up are all NBA veterans with experience, guys that won championships. I would say it’s anyway a very good win.”

Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Dennis Schröder had 16 points and seven assists against his former team for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended amid much bigger concerns.

Harrell suggested Hill’s actions during James’ injury were “not a basketball play,” and said the officials should have considered giving him more than a personal foul.

TIP-INS

Hawks: “It’s definitely a different type of game when Bron is out,” Young said. “Everything they do goes through him and AD.” ... Clint Capela had 16 rebounds.

Lakers: Gasol has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but coach Frank Vogel said the Spaniard wasn’t ready to play because he hasn’t practiced since February.

RONDO RETURNS

The Lakers played a tribute video to former guard Rajon Rondo, who had five assists in 14 minutes during his first trip to Staples Center since the Lakers’ championship run in the Florida bubble. Rondo, who already got his championship ring through the mail earlier this season, watched the video appreciatively.

Rondo also stoked more nostalgia from Lakers fans when he got a technical foul in the third quarter for a weird bit of gamesmanship, inexplicably shoving the basketball into Schröder’s face after a whistle.

“I love competitors who really try to compete against me on the court, but that’s not competing,” Schröder said. “I’m going to leave it at that.”