Larry David Once Went Off On Elon Musk At A Wedding For Voting Republican

Larry David did not curb his enthusiasm for calling out Elon Musk.

According to Walter Isaacson’s new biography on the Tesla CEO, via Insider, the “Seinfeld” co-creator didn’t hold back from expressing his disgust of Musk’s politics to his face while the two were sitting at the same table during a wedding reception for Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel in May 2022.

David’s confrontation occurred not long after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

According to Isaacson’s book, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator “seemed to be fuming” before he verbally lashed out at Musk: “Do you want to just murder kids in schools?”

Isaacson wrote that Musk was “baffled and annoyed” by David’s blunt question, before telling David he was “anti-kid murder.”

“Then how could you vote Republican?” David said, according to Isaacson.

The comedian later confirmed the incident to Isaacson, and explained he decided to challenge Musk after seeing his posts on X, formerly Twitter.

“His tweets about voting Republican because Democrats were the party of division and hate were sticking in my craw,” David told Isaacson, per the New York Post.

“Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up, because I was angry and offended,” David added.

HuffPost has reached out to David for confirmation about the incident. David did confirm the story to Insider, however.

It’s easy to understand David’s frustration. Soon after the Uvalde school shooting, Republicans went on an absurd spin frenzy that blamed the tragedy on everything but guns. Their illogical stretches that served as reasons why the shooting happened ranged from the 18-year-old gunman being “brainwashed in school by liberal teachers to think he shouldn’t be a male” to the school having too many doors for the gunman to enter.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said after the shooting that schools would be better protected by “having one door that goes in and out of the school [and] having armed police officers at that one door.”

