GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Jokes About Biden’s Demise At Church Event

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters as members of the House Second Amendment Caucus criticize a series of Democratic measure to curb gun violence in the wake of the mass shootings at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery in Buffalo, N.Y., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite via Associated Press

U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) joked about President Joe Biden’s demise during a recent church event in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

While speaking at the Family Camp Meeting event at Charis Christian Center, Boebert said she “prays for our President” while butchering the Psalms 109:8 Bible verse, “May his days be few; may another take his place of leadership.”

Instead of saying, “another take his place of leadership,” Boebert jokingly said, “another take his place of office,” amid laughter and applause from the attendees. Boebert then shouted, “Hallelujah! Glory to God!

A clip of the event, which was posted on Twitter by the left-wing platform Patriot Takes, has been viewed over 930,000 times.

Lauren Boebert’s prayer for President Joe Biden: “May his days be few.” pic.twitter.com/1ft1LoYqnK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 11, 2022

Neither Charis Christian Center nor Lauren Boebert immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment Sunday.

The Republican congresswoman has been involved in recent public blunders, including a recent appearance on Fox News where she said gun control isn’t effective in preventing future mass shootings because “when 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes.”

“I want our schools secured,” she continued. “I want our children protected, and I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students. And you know what? We can achieve this without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens.”

She also criticized companies who are willing to pay travel costs for their employees to have abortions.

“Anyone else consider that these companies suddenly offering to pay for employee abortions are doing so just to avoid paying for maternity leave?” she questioned on Twitter. “Cheaper to kill the baby... true evil personified.”

Boebert is currently under investigation by Colorado officials for manipulating mileage numbers during her 2020 Congressional District campaign trail and using donor payments to pay off tax liens attached to her restaurant, “Shooters Grill,” in Rifle, Colorado, according to The New York Times.