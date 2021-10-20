GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Slammed As ‘Hateful Bigot’ For Tweet About Transgender Official

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was ripped by another lawmaker as a “hateful bigot” for a tweet about Dr. Rachel Levine, the assistant health secretary who on Tuesday was sworn in as the country’s first transgender four-star officer.
The conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican responded to Levine’s appointment as an admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commission Corps with this image, captioned: “Welcome to woke medicine, America.”
Critics accused Boebert — who has a history of transphobic comments — of dog-whistling hate.
Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) noted that Levine is “an accomplished pediatrician, a graduate of Harvard and Tulane, a former fellow at one of America’s top teaching hospitals, a professor who created medical programs at Penn State to help young people, and PA’s former Physician General.”
Boebert, in contrast, is “just a hateful bigot,” Beyer said.
Others agreed: