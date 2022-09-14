Rep. Lauren Boebert Mocked For Wanton Abuse Of The English Language

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) recently experienced an odd moment while reading a Bible passage. She seemed to confuse senseless murder with a dumpling.

Boebert, a conspiracy theorist who has embraced QAnon extremism, was reciting a passage from Romans that ― in “The Message” edition she was reading from ― referred to “wanton killing.” Except Boebert pronounced it more like “wonton,” the delicious dumpling often found in soup at Chinese restaurants.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what a wonton killing is,” she said in the footage posted online by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media. “I’m gonna have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.”

Preaching from a Bible verse, Lauren Boebert got stumped by the meaning of “wanton killing” and pronounced “wanton” like wonton, the Chinese dumpling:



“I don’t know what a [wonton] killing is. I’m going to have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.” #WontonKilling pic.twitter.com/xwXxSIMbjO — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 13, 2022

“The Message” bills itself as presenting the Bible “in contemporary language.”

It’s not clear when the footage was recorded, but Boebert is no stranger to experiencing confusion about religion. She once claimed that “the church is supposed to direct the government” and harbors views so extreme that a member of her own party slammed her as “the Christian Taliban.”

Critics were quick to call out her wanton disregard for language:

Wonton killing is a shameful abuse of our civil rights by the gazpacho police. https://t.co/B9ggLTxlQy — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 14, 2022

Advertisement

the thing about wonton killings is that you have to be careful where you dumpling the bodies https://t.co/zC2nxwXNqG — Rui Xu (@RuiXuKS) September 13, 2022

Everyone should download the hit song “Wonton Violence” by the Notorious MSG to show solidarity. https://t.co/mJTfOmNRdi — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) September 14, 2022

We all teach our kids, “When you don’t know a word - look it up or ask.”



Is this her first night with the Bible?? https://t.co/eMA229GiLZ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 14, 2022

Pfft. Everyone knows the Wantans were killed by General Tso. https://t.co/1FX5R2mYmM — The April 💙 (@TheEmpressApril) September 14, 2022

Advertisement

I am more of a tempura shrimp killing kind of guy, but the wonton soup killing bowl with the fried rice and Mongolian beef and snow pea gets me every time. https://t.co/JBbIqIRH2t — John L. Smith (@jlnevadasmith) September 14, 2022