Lauren Smith-Fields' Death Ruled Accidental Overdose, But Investigations Continue

Smith-Fields was found dead in her apartment on Dec. 12, after Matthew LaFountain, the 37-year-old white man she was on a date with, called the police. LaFountain told police that he and Smith-Fields had been watching a movie and she’d fallen asleep, and that she’d stopped breathing and was bleeding from her nose.

Before that, Smith-Fields and LaFountain had been drinking tequila, the police report says. At one point, she felt ill and went to the bathroom to throw up. They reportedly continued drinking until she stepped outside to pick something up from her brother. After she returned, she went to the bathroom for several minutes, then came back and fell asleep.

The brother she met, Lakeem Jetter, told Rolling Stone last week that his sister showed no signs of intoxication when he saw her.

“I’m her second older brother, if I would have seen her drunk I would’ve said ‘What are you doing?’ ... ‘Why do you look like that?’” he said.