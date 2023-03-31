Hundreds Injured After Massive, Fast-Moving Tornado Hits Little Rock

More than 70,000 people are without power in Arkansas after at least one large, fast-moving tornado ripped through the Little Rock metro area Friday afternoon, causing extensive damage.

The tornado, which was confirmed at about 2:25 p.m., touched down quickly amid a powerful storm surge across the state and destroyed homes and vehicles as it moved through Little Rock. There had been multiple storm and weather warnings in the state, according to KTHV, a local CBS affiliate.

Hospitals in the area are bracing for an influx of patients. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has declared a mass casualty event, and Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services has estimated upwards of 600 injuries in the area, KTHV reported.

Students sheltered in place as the catastrophic storm barreled through.

Video on social media captured the tornado as it moved through Little Rock.

View from Little Rock Baptist moments ago! *video shot by Kristal Benton from the 7th Floor of Medical Towers 1. #arwx @NWSLittleRock @KATVToddYak @KATVJames pic.twitter.com/zX2xHoSMvz — Sean (@_spcanady) March 31, 2023

Other footage showed its aftermath.

@ryanhallyall live footage of tornado damage from Little Rock, Arkansas. I just hope everyone got into their safe place 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/SZFCAlCsX4 — JRD (@xJRD_) March 31, 2023