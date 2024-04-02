Lizzo Walks Back 'I Quit' Post, Claims It Wasn't About Music

Lizzo is now clarifying a cryptic Instagram post in which she said “I QUIT!” She said that it wasn’t referring to music when she posted it on Friday.
In the post, which came one day after she performed at a fundraiser for President Joe Biden, the singer said she was tired of “being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”
Lizzo also said that she just wants to “make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it” but that she’s “starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”
She also said she was sick of “being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look” and of having her character “picked apart by people” who don’t know her.
Lizzo finished the post by saying, “I didn’t sign up for this shit — I QUIT,” a comment that led to a lot of speculation over the meaning of the message.
On Tuesday, Lizzo attempted to clarify the first Instagram post with another one.
“I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” Lizzo said in the new video.
“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”
She also said that if she can give just one person “the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments win then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”
You can see the video below.
The “Truth Hurts” singer is currently facing a lawsuit by former concert tour dancers for alleged sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. A former stylist has also sued, claiming harassment and racism on Lizzo’s tour.