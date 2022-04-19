Lizzo Confirms She’s In A Relationship

All the rumors are true — or at least the one that Lizzo is seriously dating someone.

The “About Damn Time” singer confirmed to Andy Cohen that she is in a relationship on his SiriusXM “Radio Andy” show on Monday.

During the interview, Cohen asked Lizzo about a mystery man she was spotted leaving a restaurant with in February and whether she was still seeing him.

In response, the singer burst out with a series of giggles and screams, until she finally confessed:

“Yeah, whatever, yeah!”

She went on:

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, whatever, whatever, yeah!”

Cohen also slyly squeezed a few more details out of her.

Although Lizzo never revealed her love interest’s name, she did admit that he was with her when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.

She also gave a glimpse into the couple’s dynamic when Cohen suggested it would be hard for someone who is not famous to date her. Lizzo shrugged the notion off, saying her fame is “not even a factor” in the relationship.

“If you have the right person, no, not at all,” she said. “It’s not even a factor. ’Cuz it should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Lizzo holding hands with a certain someone last week in New York City. Raymond Hall via Getty Images

The “Juice” singer did hint to Variety in February that she was “a little bit” in love, but quickly changed the subject.

In March 2021, photos of Lizzo getting pretty cozy with a man on a balcony in Malibu began fueling rumors that she wasn’t exactly flying solo anymore. But it seems like she wasn’t quite ready to soft-launch her romance at the time.