What's Hot

Is Talc In Makeup Dangerous For Your Health? Here's What Experts Say.

If Your Mom Thinks She Doesn’t Need A Mother’s Day Gift, Perhaps These Legions Of Positive Reviews Will Sway Her

The 1 Habit Doctors Say Is Secretly Making You Tired The Next Day

My Loved One Donated Their Body To Science. This Is What It Meant For My Grief.

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

Donald Trump Made 'Offensive Impressions' Of Theresa May To Boris Johnson, Book Claims

9 Teenagers Injured In Texas Prom After-Party Shooting

Jan. 6 Protester Says Tucker Carlson Is Trying To 'Destroy My Life'

‘Major Crime Vibes’: John Oliver Blows The Whistle On Investing’s Biggest Scam

Lakers Guard D'Angelo Russell Gets In Bizarre Clash During News Conference

Mehdi Hasan Exposes The Democrat Pushed By Some Of Trump's Biggest Backers

Comedian Richard Lewis Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

EntertainmentNetflixLove Is Blindamber pike

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Amber Pike Trashes Show, Says She Doesn’t Watch It

The Season 1 star met and married her husband Mark Barnett on the show.
Elyse Wanshel

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett attend "Love Is Blind" Atlanta screening in February 2020.
Amber Pike and Matt Barnett attend "Love Is Blind" Atlanta screening in February 2020.
Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Amber Pike has set her sights on calling out “Love is Blind.”

Earlier this month, the Season 1 alum posted an Easter photo to Instagram of with her husband Matt Barnett, who she met and married on the Netflix reality show in 2018. (The show debuted on Netflix in 2020, but was shot in 2018.)

In the post’s comments, a fan asked the Atlanta-based reality star who her favorite couple was from Season 4. Pike responded with the revelation that she and Barnett “don’t watch LIB.”

When the fan expressed surprise, “since that’s where you found the love of your life” Pike responded:

“we are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it.”

Pike and Barnett on “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” in 2021.
Pike and Barnett on “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” in 2021.
Netflix

Pike didn’t hold back when another fan asked if she and Barnett would be willing to be featured on the show again if asked.

“I told them to stay away from us,” Pike responded.

It should be noted that Pike and Barnett were also featured on the “Love is Blind” Season 1 reunion show, and on the special “Love is Blind: After the Altar” in 2021.

HuffPost reached out to Netflix and the production company behind “Love is Blind,” Kinetic Content, for comment, but didn’t receive an immediate response.

Pike’s comments follow an Insider report last week in which several past participants from the reality dating show alleged mistreatment by Kinetic. Complaints included a lack of sleep for contestants, terrible living conditions, limited access to food and water, and an abundance of alcohol.

Pike and Barnett on “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” in 2021.
Pike and Barnett on “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” in 2021.
Netflix

Season 2 contestant Danielle Ruhl told the outlet that the show pressured her to continue filming despite a serious mental health condition.

Lauren Speed, who married her husband Cameron Hamilton in Season 1, has also been critical of the show. In 2022, she tweeted that most of the pairings on the show were “forced” or were pushed “forward for entertainment purposes.”

In a statement to Variety, Kinetic Content denied any wrongdoing. “The well-being of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic,” the company said. “We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”

Go To Homepage
Elyse Wanshel - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community