'Wonder Woman' Star Lynda Carter Shuts Down Anti-Trans Views In Powerful Tweet

Once again, “Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carter is proving herself to be a wonderful LGBTQ ally.

The actor voiced her support for transgender women this week while urging Americans to refocus their concerns on women’s rights following the Supreme Court’s June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the federal right to an abortion.

I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women. They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 5, 2022

“I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women,” she tweeted. “They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country.”

She also shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, adding, “Trans people didn’t get us into this mess. Outdated beliefs did!”

Carter’s remarks came after singer Macy Gray drew online backlash for expressing transgender-exclusionary views in a Monday interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“Just because you go change your parts doesn’t make a woman. Sorry,” Gray said. “If you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.”

That same day, Bette Midler appeared to echo those views on Twitter.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

Gray later told Entertainment Tonight that her comment had been “grossly misunderstood.”

“I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one,” she said.

Midler, who has long enjoyed a robust LGBTQ fan base, shared a similar sentiment on Twitter. “I’ve fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember,” she said. “Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people I have always supported and adored, so be it.”

The “Hocus Pocus” star, however, also clarified that her initial remark came in response to a New York Times opinion article by Pamela Paul which criticized the inclusion of transgender and nonbinary people in discussions of reproductive health.

“Previously a commonly understood term for half the world’s population, the word [women] had a specific meaning tied to genetics, biology, history, politics and culture,” Paul wrote. “No longer. In its place are unwieldy terms like ‘pregnant people,’ ‘menstruators’ and ‘bodies with vaginas.’”

Midler praised Paul’s article as “fascinating and well written.”

This week isn’t the first time Carter ― who played Wonder Woman on the iconic TV series of the same name from 1975 to 1979 ― has used her platform to speak out in support of the LGBTQ community.