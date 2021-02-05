'Girlfriends' Creator Mara Brock Akil Talks Black TV Classics

Happy Black History Month, fam!

It’s the time of the year, when we get to be unapologetically us and pay homage to our legends, angels and heroes.

In this episode of “And THAT’s That,” we focus on the legacy of Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson, who recently died at age 96.

We are also joined by a very special guest: TV producer Mara Brock Akil, who is responsible for legendary Black TV classics such as “Girlfriends” and “The Game.” In the episode, Brock Akil talks about her legacy, the shows she created, her new Netflix deal and the future of storytelling.

“I’m very proud of this next generation of storytellers who are still here, carving out new space, creating more stories of humanity, to leave the lane open and the door open,” Brock Akil says. “I’m still in my stride, and to build on the legacy of what we always knew from the beginning, is that our stories are valuable, our stories are needed, and they’re universal.”

